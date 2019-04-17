Christian and Islamic countries are pumping crores of rupees to prevent Narendra Modi from winning, says Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev alleged that there is a conspiracy of Muslim and Christian nations to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from coming to power again. He accused that the anti-national forces from within and outside India were pumping thousands and crores of rupees to prevent PM Narendra Modi from returning to power.

The yoga guru said,” The world is closely watching India elections. Many anti-national forces in India and abroad have an eye on it too. Thousands of crores of funding is being pumped in by Christian and Islamic nations to prevent Narendra Modi from winning.” Just tell one thing- what wrong has Modi done for this country? That man’s integrity and intent are towards the welfare of this country. Why so much noise against an individual who does not even have his own family and whose deity is Bharat Mata and who considers nationalism as his religion? And for a man who works 24X7 for the country and works towards its betterment?” Ramdev asked.

Ramdev also asked people to vote for Modi in order to make India a world economic and political superpower in the next 20-25 years.