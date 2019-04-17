Latest NewsIndia

‘Congress has reinstated “goons” who misbehaved with me’, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

Apr 17, 2019, 11:10 pm IST
All India Congress Committee national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday expressed her displeasure after her party decided to reinstate eight leaders who had allegedly “threatened” her at a press conference recently. She lashed out at the party in public and accused it of giving preference to “lumpen goons” over those who had given their “sweat and blood” to the Congress.

“Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood,” Chaturvedi said while retweeting the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee letter suspending action against the accused. “Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate.”

The Uttar Pradesh Congress had suspended some workers for misbehaving with Chaturvedi during a press conference in Mathura a few days ago. But, on Monday, the party issued a communication in which it rescinded all actions taken earlier against such workers who “misbehaved” with Chaturvedi in Mathura.

The action of rescinding the suspension, party leaders claimed, was taken on the recommendations of Congress general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia.

