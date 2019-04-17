Latest NewsPolitics

I-T seizes Rs 1.48 cr cash From TTV Dhinakaran’s Partyman

Apr 17, 2019, 10:37 am IST
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has seized Rs 1.48 crore cash allegedly stashed to bribe voters in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district, where an assembly bypoll is scheduled Thursday.

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.48 crore was seized. It was neatly packed in 94 packets and envelops on which the ward number, number of voters and the amount of Rs 300 per voter was written, I-T Director General (investigations) B Murali Kumar said, after the overnight raids concluded at 5:30 AM.

“All these wards are within the Andipatti assembly segment which is going to bypoll tomorrow,” the officer added.

Kumar added that the premises belongs to a functionary of the AMMK party.

