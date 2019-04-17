“If am Denied Chances, I Will Start Producing and Directing My Own Movies,” Says Parvathy

Actress Parvathy has been in a lot of trouble ever since her candid comments about Mammootty film Kasaba and she has quickly fallen out of favour in mainstream cinema. A trend emerged where her songs started getting heaps of dislikes and producers seemed to have withdrawn from her out of the fear that casting Parvathy in their film would cause the film to fail at the box office. However, Parvathy is not to back out and she said if she is denied chances in the film industry, she is going to create her own chances.

“Members and Non-members of WCC has lost their chances in industry for criticising AMMA(Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). Cinema is important, not individuals. This is not anybody’s ancestral property. If am denied chances I will produce and direct my own movie” says Parvathy.

Parvathy’s new movie Uyare is all set to release on 26th of this month.