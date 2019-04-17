Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur joins BJP

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the Hindutva leader facing trial in 2008 Malegaon blast case, formally joined the BJP on Wednesday. Two years ago, Singh was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on April 27, 2017 in the case after the National Investigation Agency gave her the clean chit.

“I have formally joined BJP, I will contest elections and will win also,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Sources have told News Nation that Singh is likely to contest the Lok Sabha Elections from Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal. In case this happens, it would mean a high-stake battle between her and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.