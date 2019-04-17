Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Three topics will influence polls,says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Congress chief and UDF candidate of Wayanad, said three topics will influence the Lok Sabha polls. The main issues are the financial crunch, corruption and fall in the price of agricultural products. He blamed the BJP for their anti-national stand.

Rahul called BJP anti-national for giving 30000 crore to Ambani and denying chances for the unemployed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not understand anything, the eligibility for Anil Ambani to get the Rafale deal is because he is Modi’s Anil Bhai. Rahul did not openly criticise the CPM but said the congress is against violent politics. Rahul will reach Wayanad for the second phase of campaigning today.