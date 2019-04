Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that no one, including her party members, was informed of her visit to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

The comments were made in regard to her recent visit to the opposition minister who was hospitalised after suffering a head injury while attending a ritual inside a temple. She paid him a visit at the Thiruvanthapuram hospital on Tuesday.

Nirmala was in Kerala to participate in a Bharatiya Janata Party election campaign rally.