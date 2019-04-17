KeralaLatest News

“PM Modi has divided the country”, Says Rahul Gandhi

Apr 17, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Narendra Modihas “divided” the country and made it fight within itself.

Speaking to reporters after the Parliamentary coordination committee meeting, Gandhi held Modi responsible for the rising unemployment among the youth, farmers’ suicides and allegedly giving Anil Ambani Rs 30,000 crore as part of the Rafale deal.

“Narendra Modi divided the country and made the country fight within itself. The most anti-national thing to be done in this country today is creating a situation by which 27,000 youngsters are losing their job every 24 hours.

Anti-national behaviour is crippling our agricultural system and forcing thousands of farmers to commit suicide is anti-national behaviour,” Gandhi said.

