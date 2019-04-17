KeralaLatest News

Political observer Jayashankar’s new Facebook post goes viral

Apr 17, 2019, 07:17 pm IST
A Facebook post by political observer Advocate Jayashankar has become viral in social media. In the post, Jayashankar has ridiculed the Left candidate contesting from Pathanamthitta constituency Veena George MLA. In the opinion polls released by many media has predicted that Veena will be placed in the third position. Veena has questioned these opinion polls and claimed that she will be winning the seat. Jayashanakar has ridiculed this claim of Veena Gorge in his Facebook post.

Read FB post: 

?????????????, ????????, ???????? ???????? ?????? ??????????? ??????????? ??????????? ??????????? ??????????, ?????? ???…

Gepostet von Advocate A Jayasankar am Dienstag, 16. April 2019

