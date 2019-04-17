Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Thirunelli temple,begins campaign in Wayanad

Congress President Rahul Gandhi began his poll campaign in Kerala’s Wayanad today. Wayanad is one of the seat apart from Amethi where Rahul Gandhi will contest elections from. He started his poll campaign by offering prayers at the Thirunelli temple.

As he kicked off his day-long campaign in Kerala, while talking to reporters Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being the “most anti-national” and accused him of “dividing the nation”. Gandhi is set to visit Kannur and will also be touring five assembly constituencies in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.