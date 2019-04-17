KeralaLatest News

Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Thirunelli temple,begins campaign in Wayanad

Apr 17, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress President Rahul Gandhi began his poll campaign in Kerala’s Wayanad today. Wayanad is one of the seat apart from Amethi where Rahul Gandhi will contest elections from. He started his poll campaign by offering prayers at the Thirunelli temple.

As he kicked off his day-long campaign in Kerala, while talking to reporters Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being the “most anti-national” and accused him of “dividing the nation”. Gandhi is set to visit Kannur and will also be touring five assembly constituencies in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Tags

Related Articles

Vitamin D cuts breast cancer risk; Know how

Jun 17, 2018, 05:57 pm IST

Classmates reveals unknown truths about Aishwarya Rai

Jan 1, 2018, 11:18 pm IST

BJP says ‘grand alliance is no alternative to ‘Modi’

Nov 20, 2018, 11:26 am IST

National award winning actress to wed Akshay Akkineni

Feb 2, 2018, 11:10 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close