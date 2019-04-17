Samsung launches Galaxy A70 with triple rear cameras in India

Samsung Galaxy A70 has been launched in India. The new phone, which was announced globally last month, will be available for pre-bookings in the country between April 20 and April 30. However, the actual sales will begin starting May 1. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A70 is one of the newest models in the company’s Galaxy A series. The phone sports an Infinity-U display and comes with a triple rear camera setup. Key highlights of the Galaxy A70 also include octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super-Fast Charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy A70 price in India has been set at Rs. 28,990 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A70 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A70 runs Android Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is also an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM. The phone has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with a dedicated slot.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy A70 includes a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 32-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video chat. The company has included a Scene Optimiser in the smartphone that is touted to analyse the scenes across 20 modes and adjust the colour, contrast, and brightness to enhance photos. There are also features such as AR Emoji and Selfie Focus.