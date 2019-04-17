Latest NewsGulf

Three people died in an accident in Saudi Arabia

Apr 17, 2019, 10:14 pm IST
Three persons lost their lives in a road accident in Saudi Arabia. The road accident occurred at Al-Haha in Saudi Arabia this afternoon. The private vehilce of finanacial instititution met with an accident at Al-Baha Al-afeeq road. The dead persons were the emplyoees of the private finacial company.

