Latest NewsIndia

50 people killed in rain and thunderstorm

Apr 18, 2019, 03:10 am IST
Less than a minute

The number of deaths due to rain, thunderstorm and lightning in several parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra has risen to nearly 50. 21 deaths occurred in Rajasthan, followed by 15 in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in Gujarat and 3 in Maharashtra.

The PMO said families of those who lost their lives in the unseasonal rain and storms in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur, Gujarat and other parts of the country will be given Rs 2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered injuries.

Union minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre was ready to provide all assistance to states affected by the rains and storm.

Related Articles

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg

SHOCKING!! Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s data too sold

Apr 12, 2018, 11:10 am IST

‘Government departments were operating on an “agenda to besmirch” my reputation’: Rober Vadra

Dec 5, 2018, 05:17 pm IST

CISF cop strip-searched a pregnant lady at Guwahati airport

Jun 27, 2018, 03:28 pm IST

MLA’s son; peon at state assembly

Dec 23, 2017, 03:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close