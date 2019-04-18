50 people killed in rain and thunderstorm

The number of deaths due to rain, thunderstorm and lightning in several parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra has risen to nearly 50. 21 deaths occurred in Rajasthan, followed by 15 in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in Gujarat and 3 in Maharashtra.

6 people have died across Rajasthan, in the rain and storms which hit various parts of the state, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jmWB8tHM3y — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2019

The PMO said families of those who lost their lives in the unseasonal rain and storms in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur, Gujarat and other parts of the country will be given Rs 2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered injuries.

PM @narendramodi has expressed grief at the loss of lives due to unseasonal rains and storms in MP, Rajasthan, Manipur & various parts of the country. The government is doing its best to provide all possible assistance to those affected. The situation is being monitored closely. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 17, 2019

Union minister Rajnath Singh said the Centre was ready to provide all assistance to states affected by the rains and storm.