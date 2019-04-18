KeralaLatest News

Actor Jagathy Sreekumar Returns to Silver Screen. This Will be his Role in the New Film

Apr 18, 2019, 02:32 pm IST
Veteran Actor Jagathy Sreekumar is all set to return to the silver screen after a long gap. After being incapacitated by the road accident for long, Jagathy will make his comeback through the film ‘Kabeerinte Divasangal’. His role in the film will be similar to his real-life condition.

The character Jagathy Sreekumar will bring into life on the screen will be that of Eswaran Potty, a priest who underwent an accident and has his right hand paralysed. Jagahty had a total of 5 days shoot.

The film will be directed by Sarath Chandran and fans are eagerly waiting to see the legend back on screen.

