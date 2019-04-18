Actor Kunchacko Boban blessed with a baby boy

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban and wife Priya Ann Samuel became parents to a baby boy on Tuesday. Kunchacko took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to make the happy announcement. Sharing a picture of his newborn’s little feet, the actor wrote, “..?Blessed with a Baby Boy ?…Thank you all for your Prayers, Care & Love!! Jr.Kunchacko gives his Love to all?”

As soon as Kunchacko shared the baby’s photo on Instagram, industry friends, including Vinay Forrt, Tovino Thomas, Vijay Yesudas and Samyuktha Menon among others, showered love and blessings on the couple and their newborn.

This is Kunchacko Boban and Priya Ann Samuel’s first child. The couple is yet to reveal the name of their little one.