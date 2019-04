In Sri Lanka, at least ten persons including three children have been killed after a van collided with a private bus near Mahiyangana . The accident took place on the Badulla-Mahiyangana road.

Two other passengers in the van are in critical condition. The van had veered off to the other side of the road and crashed head-on into the bus heading towards Trincomalee. Police suspect that the accident occurred as the driver of the van fell asleep.