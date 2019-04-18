KeralaLatest News

Case Taken Against BJP State Preisdent Adv Sreedharan Pillai

Apr 18, 2019, 01:09 pm IST
A case has been taken against BJP Kerala state President P S Sreedharan Pillai.

CPM and Congress had approached the Election commission against Sreedharan Pillai for allegedly making communally sensitive remarks. Pillai, during his speech in Attingal had said that people like Congress president Rahul Gandhi and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury had asked the Air Force for the number and religious status of the people killed in Balakot.

“The speech is prima facie a violation of the Act. A report has been forwarded to the election commission. It is for the commission to decide,” Cheif Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said.

