Commodity Market: Gold prices fall

In the commodity market, the price of gold and silver slipped down. Gold prices declined by Rs. 405 to Rs. 32,385 per 10 grams. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity reduced by Rs. 405 and Rs. 395 to Rs. 32,385 and Rs. 32,225 per 10 gram.sovereign gold fell by Rs. 100 at Rs. 26,300 per eight grams.

Silver ready dropped Rs. 104 to Rs. 38,246 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs. 187 to Rs. 37,135 per kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.