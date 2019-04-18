CPM and Congress fight in Kerala, friends in Delhi, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the coming election is an opportunity to make India among the top largest economies. Prime Minister was addressing the election rally of NDA at Thiruvananthapuram.

It will be a decision to create a developed India. This election will determine if India will create rules or simply follow them. So, all voters especially first-time voters have a great responsibility in this mission,” he added.

He criticised that neither Congress nor CPI or CPM respect people or life and not give any importance to faith. Taking a dig at LDF government, he criticised the failure in flood relief distribution.

“Congress President had to come to Wayanad here to secure his place in Parliament. He says he won’t speak a word against CPM. Congress and CPM fight in Kerala. But make friendship in Delhi. It is not politics, it is self-interest and completely opportunism, “he added.