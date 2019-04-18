Dance teacher asks students to remove clothes, case registered

A 21-year-old woman has filed a complaint stating her drama academy teacher asked students to remove clothes, the police said on Wednesday.

‘On April 15 we received a complaint from a girl stating that she is a student of a drama and dance academy located under the limits of Narayanguda police station,’ the Narayanguda Police said.

‘She stated that the drama academy master asked all the students in the academy to remove their clothes before classes started. But she refused and complained about the matter to us,’ the police further said.

A case under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) has been registered against the accused.

The police have started investigation in the case.