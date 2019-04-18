Ex-president from Peru dies shooting himself avoiding an arrest

The ex-president Peru, Alan Garcia died shooting himself avoiding an arrest when police were preparing to arrest him from his residence. His death was confirmed by the current President Martin Vizcarra, who expressed his condolences over Twitter.

Garcia who serves as the president from 1985 to 1990 and from 2006 to 2011, was under police investigation of the money laundering case. He was even accused of taking bribes in connection with the same. The same scandal has earlier led to the arrest of a number of former Latin American Leaders.

When the police arrived at his residence to arrest him he said he wanted to make a call with his personal secretary went to his room and shot himself dead.

The former president made the decision to shoot himself,” his lawyer Erasmo Reyna said outside the Casimiro Ulloa hospital before Garcia’s death.