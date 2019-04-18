“Fatherhood”; This 14th wedding anniversary will be “Extra-Special” for Kunchacko Boban.

Kunchacko Boban and his wife Priya had tied the knot on April 2005 and it’s been 14 years now ever since from the date of their marriage. But this eve of their Wedding anniversary will bring them much more joy as they are blessed with a baby boy after 14 years of togetherness, according to the actor.

14 years of marital bliss… Even a life sentence is for 14 years. Jokes apart… Wifey, You made my life Extra-ordinary!!!,” he wrote.

Many of his fans asked to reveal the surprise on behalf of his cipher post. Some of them have even guessed that Kunchacko Boban will become a father, and now this has become true and confirmed by the actor through his later post.

“Thank you for your love, prayers and care: “Junior Kunchacko gives you the love of all of you,” Kunchacko said later in his Instagram.