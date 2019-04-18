Latest NewsSports

FIH imposes fine on Pakistan

Apr 18, 2019, 12:16 am IST
For not honouring the Pro League commitments, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has imposed a fine of 1,76,000 Euros on Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). PHF was fined for not sending the national team for the Pro League matches in Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

The FIH has given the Pakistan sports body time until 20th June to pay the fine or else the penalty would be doubled.

Confirming the fine, the cash-strapped PHF said it is in no position to pay the penalty.

