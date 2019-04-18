Former president dies after shooting himself

Former Peru president Alan Garcia died in hospital on Wednesday after shooting himself in the head at his home. The police were about to arrest him in a graft investigation. Police was acting on an arrest warrant for money laundering linked to the wide-ranging corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

García, 69, who served one term from 1985 to 1990 and another from 2006 to 2011, knew that he was under investigation. Last year, he fled to the Uruguayan Embassy in Lima, the capital, where he asked for asylum. The request was denied, and García returned home.

Peru’s health ministry said the bullet passed straight through Garcia’s head. Garcia suffered cardiac arrest three times while undergoing emergency surgery, Health Minister Zulema Tomas said.