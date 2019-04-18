Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Candidate booked for derogatory remarks against PM Modi

A case has been registered against the Samajwadi Party candidate from here for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Circle officer of Chandausi, Poonam Mishra, Thursday said, “SP candidate Shafiqur Rehman Barq had made derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister during an election meeting on April 11.”

A case has been registered against him under a section of the Representation of People Act and section 506 of IPC (punishment for criminal intimidation).”

In his election meeting address in Kela Devi area on April 11, Burq had allegedly said, “…Yeh gathbandhan PM Modi ke liye maut ka paigaam ban gaya hai (This alliance has become a message of death for PM Modi).”