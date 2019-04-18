“Muslim League Not Virus, But AIDS,” Says BJP Leader B Gopalakrishnan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Tweet calling the Muslim League as a virus and Congress being infected by it had created quite a controversy. PTI had reported that a directive was sent by the Election Commission or EC led Twitter to remove two controversial tweets from the Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The Muslim League is a virus. If someone is affected by this virus, he cannot survive, and today’s main opposition party is affected by it. Know what will happen if they win? This virus will spread through the entire nation,” Yogi Adityanath had tweeted in Hindi.

Just when it seemed the dust had settled on the issue Kerala BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan has come up with a bigger allegation, comparing Muslim League to AIDS.

“League is a religious organisation. They have the lineage of Jinnah. They should not be allowed to contest the election since they use communal statements to canvas their votes. League is not just a virus, but AIDS,’he said.

Gopalakrishnan also had some harsh words against Congress.” Congress is a hideout of thieves. Rahul Gandhi is someone eligible to be the leader of Thirutt Gramam(famous for its thieves). He comes to Kerala to eat food and tell lies. He is a fake Hindu” he added.