Naxals Responsible For BJP MLA’s Killing Gunned Down by Police

Dantewada: Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest of Dhanikarka under Kuakonda police station limits in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Thursday.

The two Maoists killed were allegedly involved in a blast that killed a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and four security personnel on April 9, PTI reported.

Another rebel was injured in the skirmish that took place around 5.30 am at a forest in Daulikarka village when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The combing operation has been intensified in the area.