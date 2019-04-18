PM Narendra Modi Calls HD Kumaraswamy ‘Weak CM’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the “weak Chief Minister (referring to H. D. Kumaraswamy) was crying” while the cabinet ministers were involved in corruption. The Prime Minister further alleged that the Karnataka government was looting the state; he said, “they know their days are numbered and therefore, they have started looting the state.”

“The drama unfolding here in the state for the past one year is refusing to end. This drama has everything including emotions and revenge. The situation is such that we get to see an overflow of emotions regularly in rallies and press conferences,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Bagalkot.

The Prime Minister then went on to take a dig at the Congress. PM Modi said that the “grand old party and its allies think about self and not national interest”. Narendra Modi asserted, “Congress was not ready to accept surgical and Balakot Airstrike as our (BJP)’s victory”.

In another scathing attack, PM Modi said that “Congress is facing an existential crisis and is trying to divide society”.

“The Congress-led government went crying around post-Mumbai Attacks; Now, wherever Pakistan goes, you hear its cries that Modi is hitting them,” PM Modi added.