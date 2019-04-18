Rising carbon dioxide level accelerates zinc deficiency in Indians

A new study has shown that a rise in Carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere has caused the deficiency of Zinc in crops and thus affecting human consumption through the food we take in. The information was taken from the study titled ‘Inadequate zinc intake in India: past, present and future’ researched by Harvard School of Public Health

The study states that there is a higher rate of the inadequacy of Zinc mainly in the Southern States of India who follows rice dominated diets Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur and Meghalaya.

“Rising carbon dioxide levels in the coming decades could accelerate this trend. National grain fortification programmes, increased dietary diversity, bio-fortified crops, and reduced carbon dioxide emissions could all make a difference to slow or reverse the course,” the study noted.