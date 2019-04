In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices slipped down. The BSE Sensex closed trading at 135.36 points, or 0.34%, lower at 39,140.28. The NSE Nifty slipped 34.35 points, or 0.29%, to 11,752.80.

Top losers in the Sensex are Yes Bank, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, SBI, NTPC, Kotak Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Infosys and ITC, falling up to 4.18%. On the other hand, RIL was the biggest gainer on the index, rising 2.79% ahead of its Q4 results.