Surgery of 15-day-old child from Mangalore to held today

The 15-day-old child who had been brought from Mangalore to the AIIMS at Kochi has shown a slight increase in health condition according to the medical reports from the doctors who had examined the child. The doctors have decided to conduct the medical surgery right after when they are received the blood test report.

Since the child has other health issues rather than deteriorating heart the surgery would be a herculean one according to the doctors. In addition to heart failure, the baby has a hole in the heart. These deficiencies have affected the other organs also.

However, after a twenty-four-hour observation, the baby’s health has been stable, “the hospital said in a statement.