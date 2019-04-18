Sushil Modi files defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Thursday filed a defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a Patna court for his “all thieves have Modi in their surnames” remark. The BJP leader had accused the Congress president of hurting the sentiments of crores of people with Modi surname.

Refering to fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi had on Monday said that all the thieves have a common surname.

“…Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi…how come they all have Modi as common name. How come all the thieves have Modi as the common name?” Gandhi said addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Nanded Lok Sabha constituency.

The remarks of the Congress leader irked several BJP leaders who termed them “undignified” and an insult to a particular section of the society. “The statement of the Congress president is undignified and is also an insult to a particular section,” said Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini.