These Indians have marked their place among TIME’s list of 100 most influential people in the World

The TIMES magazine has listed their prestigious list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The list was published on Wednesday which included the representatives from various filed naming them as the world’s most influential people, leaders, titans, artists, and icons of the year. The list includes Indian-American comedian and TV host Hasan Minhaj, US President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, iconic golfer Tiger Woods and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and public interest litigators Arundhati Katju and Menaka Guruswamy, who lead the legal battle for LGBTQ rights in India scored the top positions.