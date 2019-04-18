This is Samastha’s Stand on Women Entry into Mosque

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had issued notices to the central government, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Central Wakf Board on a public interest petition which said that Muslim women should have unobstructed access to all Mosques across the country.

Now, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Secretary Prof K Alikutty Mussalyar has said that it is better for women to worship from their home while taking a question on his stand on the issue which is under the consideration of Supreme Court.

“I hope there will be a pro-believer stand from Supreme Court. Such matters should be left to the believers. It is not right for the court to interfere with it. This is the stand in issues including Sabarimala. Whether you are a Hindu or a Muslim or Christian, such matters of personal belief should be left to themselves” he said.

While considering the plea in court, Justices S.A. Bobde and S. Abdul Nazeer were initially averse to issuing notices on the ground that they could not pass any directions since mosques were not under the control of the state.