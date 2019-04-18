This is what happened to the Poll Officer who searched PM Modi’s chopper.

An election officer who is assigned as the General Observer in Odisha has been suspended by the Election Commission for allegedly checking the chopper of Narendra Modi in Sambalpur. He has been suspended for violating the norms.

“Checking of the prime minister’s chopper, undertaken at Sambalpur, was not in accordance with the Election Commission guidelines as SPG protectees are exempt from such checking,” said a senior official without elaborating.

The Prime Minister was forced to hold his time around 15 minutes because of the sudden checking, according to the officials.