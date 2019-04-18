Latest NewsIndia

Two Maoists killed in an encounter

Apr 18, 2019, 08:47 am IST
As many as 2 Maoists were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the forest area of Dhanikarka under the Kuakonda police station limits in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

