Two Maoists killed in an encounter

As many as 2 Maoists were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the forest area of Dhanikarka under the Kuakonda police station limits in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.
Related Articles
Surprising Benefits of Grapes you never knew
Dec 4, 2018, 01:25 pm IST
Man claims spotting alien object outside house, writes to PM
Dec 28, 2018, 09:58 am IST
“Unite Against the Divisive Agenda of BJP and RSS” Says National Conference president Farooq Abdullah
Mar 16, 2019, 09:07 am IST
Jio Broadband Plans Leaked. Awesome Plans Starting From Rs 500, Check It Out
Aug 2, 2018, 04:45 pm IST
Post Your Comments