“Vote and strengthen our democracy” Modi urges voters

As the second phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has begun, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the voters to go out and cast their votes to strengthen the democracy of India.

“Dear Citizens of India, Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise,” Prime Minister asserted in his official Twitter account.

Modi also suggested more and more youngsters must head to the polling booth and do vote.

Voting will be held in 115 constituencies in the third. 71 in the fourth phase and 51 in the fifth phase, 59 in the sixth and 59 in the seventh phase. The results will be declared on May 23.