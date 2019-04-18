Latest NewsEntertainment

(WATCH)Hrithik Roshan’s New Workout Video Will Give You Fitness Goals. Tiger Shroff is Too Impressed!

Apr 18, 2019, 06:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s highly anticipated movie ‘Super 30’ is grabbing a lot of headlines, more so after he shared his latest workout video on Instagram.

After completing the shoot for his upcoming film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is hitting the gym to regain his muscular physique. The actor has shared a video of his workout session on social media.

Hrithik, who is otherwise looked up to for his toned and muscular physique, shed weight for playing the lead in Super 30. Seen executing an intense set of weight training, the actor posted a video with the caption: “Never imagined the way back would be so challenging.”

Interestingly, Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik as one of his idols, dropped a comment saying, “back and better than ever! #Beastmode.”

Check out the video:

Tags

Related Articles

Pakistan

To kill not kill; what will be Pakistan’s decision?

Feb 25, 2018, 11:07 am IST

Triple Talaq Bill: Congress only thinks of Italian women’s interest, not Indian Muslim women,says Subramanian Swamy

Jan 1, 2019, 03:32 pm IST

OLX launches new mobile app to secure from cybercrime

Sep 9, 2017, 06:47 pm IST

Mamata denies permission, Yogi Adityanath addresses rally via telephone

Feb 3, 2019, 04:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close