(WATCH)Hrithik Roshan’s New Workout Video Will Give You Fitness Goals. Tiger Shroff is Too Impressed!

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s highly anticipated movie ‘Super 30’ is grabbing a lot of headlines, more so after he shared his latest workout video on Instagram.

After completing the shoot for his upcoming film Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is hitting the gym to regain his muscular physique. The actor has shared a video of his workout session on social media.

Hrithik, who is otherwise looked up to for his toned and muscular physique, shed weight for playing the lead in Super 30. Seen executing an intense set of weight training, the actor posted a video with the caption: “Never imagined the way back would be so challenging.”

Interestingly, Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik as one of his idols, dropped a comment saying, “back and better than ever! #Beastmode.”

Check out the video: