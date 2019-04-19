EC Officials search Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s chopper

Election Commission officials on Thursday searched the chopper of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy here. The bags kept in the chopper used by Kumaraswamy, who was travelling from Ramanagara in Uttara Kannada district, were checked.

This comes alongside Kumaraswamy’s visit to Kumta to attend a public rally in favour of Janta Dal (Secular) candidate Anand Asnotikar. In a similar incident on Wednesday, seven EC officials searched Kumaraswamy’s chopper after he landed in Anavatti village to take part in a public meeting.