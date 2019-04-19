External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asks Indians to leave war-torn Tripoli

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has asked Indians living in Libya’s Tripoli to leave the war-torn country immediately as Government of India will not be able to evacuate them later. In a tweet, Swaraj said, flights are still operational.

She said, even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli and the situation there is deteriorating fast.

Even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli. The situation in Tripoli is deteriorating fast. Presently, flights are operational. /1 PL RT — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 19, 2019

The Ministry of External Affairs also urged Indian citizens in Libya to observe extreme caution. It asked them to avoid places of fighting and remain in touch with each other over WhatsApp groups already set up.