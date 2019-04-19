External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asks Indians to leave war-torn Tripoli

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has asked Indians living in Libya’s Tripoli to leave the war-torn country immediately as Government of India will not be able to evacuate them later. In a tweet, Swaraj said, flights are still operational.
She said, even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli and the situation there is deteriorating fast.
— Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 19, 2019
The Ministry of External Affairs also urged Indian citizens in Libya to observe extreme caution. It asked them to avoid places of fighting and remain in touch with each other over WhatsApp groups already set up.
Update on Security Situation in Libya
Indian citizens are advised to observe extreme caution. Embassy will extend all possible assistance. Embassy Helpline: 00218 924201771 pic.twitter.com/HgMhJGvxyS
— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) April 18, 2019
