External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asks Indians to leave war-torn Tripoli

Apr 19, 2019, 08:50 pm IST
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has asked Indians living in Libya’s Tripoli to leave the war-torn country immediately as Government of India will not be able to evacuate them later. In a tweet, Swaraj said, flights are still operational.

She said, even after massive evacuation from Libya and the travel ban, there are over 500 Indian nationals in Tripoli and the situation there is deteriorating fast.

The Ministry of External Affairs also urged Indian citizens in Libya to observe extreme caution. It asked them to avoid places of fighting and remain in touch with each other over WhatsApp groups already set up.

