LDF alleges malpractice in voters list in Nemom

The LDF alleged that there were severe malpractices were done in the voter’s list of Nemom assembly seat in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. LDF alleged that in booth number 110,128 of Nemom were malpractices were done. They complain that many new voters were included in the list declining the objection raised by the Booth Level Officer(BLO). The electoral officials support BJP, the LDF leaders accused. They said that around 15 voters who were included in booth number 110, have a local BJP leader name in the place of a parent. The LDF leaders have approached the Election Commission pointing this.

The BLO has not recommended these names as they were not residing there. But these names were included in the list. This is a criminal offence and the offenders must be punished, LDF leaders said.