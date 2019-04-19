Latest NewsPolitics

PM Narendra Modi is a fake OBC, says Tejashwi Yadav

Apr 19, 2019, 06:39 am IST
Less than a minute

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has stoked a controversy by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘fake OBC’.

Mr Yadav said, ‘The Prime Minister remain-ed upper caste for 55 years but suddenly one day he calls himself OBC. People will not accept his claims because he has done nothing for them. He believes in the Varana system’.

In another tweet, he wrote, ‘He is a fake OBC because he has done nothing for them. There is no OBC officer in the PMO. There is no OBC Professor anywhere in the country.’

Tags

Related Articles

These are the weapons which use by Modi against Congress

Nov 27, 2017, 06:05 pm IST

Digital India : Govt to provide free mobile phones to women of BPL families

Sep 4, 2018, 02:06 pm IST
hang

14-year-old student commits suicide for this shocking reason

Jul 12, 2018, 07:14 pm IST

Commodity Market: Gold prices fall

Apr 18, 2019, 07:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close