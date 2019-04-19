PM Narendra Modi is a fake OBC, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has stoked a controversy by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘fake OBC’.

Mr Yadav said, ‘The Prime Minister remain-ed upper caste for 55 years but suddenly one day he calls himself OBC. People will not accept his claims because he has done nothing for them. He believes in the Varana system’.

In another tweet, he wrote, ‘He is a fake OBC because he has done nothing for them. There is no OBC officer in the PMO. There is no OBC Professor anywhere in the country.’