Latest NewsInternational

Robert Mueller found ‘no evidence’ of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia

Apr 19, 2019, 12:36 am IST
Less than a minute

Special counsel, Robert Mueller’s report found no evidence that US President Donald Trump’s campaign team “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. The key infromation was revealed by US Attorney General William Barr. Mueller’s investigation also found no evidence that the president had committed a crime, but it fell short of exonerating Trump of obstruction of justice, Barr added.

Addressing media at the Department of Justice in Washington on Thursday, Barr said after reviewing a number of links or contacts between Trump campaign officials and individuals connected with the Russian government, Mueller did not find any conspiracy.

Barr was speaking on Special Counsel Mueller’s final 400-page report on Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

Tags

Related Articles

Flex Boards For P.K Sreemathy’s Election Campaign Removed. Here is Why

Mar 15, 2019, 09:43 am IST
Bogibeel_Bridge

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India’s longest road-rail bridge

May 9, 2018, 11:23 pm IST

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Convict Perarivalan’s mother urges TN CM to extend parole

Oct 20, 2017, 07:42 pm IST

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati: The foundation stone of Ram temple would be laid on February 21, 2019

Jan 31, 2019, 09:05 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close