Robert Mueller found ‘no evidence’ of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia

Special counsel, Robert Mueller’s report found no evidence that US President Donald Trump’s campaign team “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. The key infromation was revealed by US Attorney General William Barr. Mueller’s investigation also found no evidence that the president had committed a crime, but it fell short of exonerating Trump of obstruction of justice, Barr added.

Addressing media at the Department of Justice in Washington on Thursday, Barr said after reviewing a number of links or contacts between Trump campaign officials and individuals connected with the Russian government, Mueller did not find any conspiracy.

Barr was speaking on Special Counsel Mueller’s final 400-page report on Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.