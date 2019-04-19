Shashi Tharoor’s Election Affidavit has these Funny Mistakes, Check It Out!

You may have your difference in opinion regarding Shashi Tharoor as a politician, but there is no denying his language skills. The world recognises Shashi Tharoor as an orator par excellence, a great writer with unimaginable mastery over the English language. His tweets and speeches are often like a textbook for language lovers.

For a man of that calibre, you would expect his affidavit to be devoid of mistakes. Tharoor, the UDF candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, has submitted his affidavit along with his nomination papers contain some silly typos which may embarrass him if he were to read it.

Tharoor submitted three sets of nominations, each supported by an affidavit, to the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector.

The first sentence of an affidavit says his candidature was for election to the “House of Pepole!” His name has been misspelt as “Shahi Tharoor.” In another affidavit, his party is shown as “Indian Nationa Congress.” His highest educational qualification, as shown in one affidavit, is “PhD Law and Diplomacy” from the “Flecher School of Law and Diplomacy” while the actual name of the US-based graduate school is “The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.”

Vazhuthacaud, the place where he resides in the city, has been misspelt in three ways in three affidavits: “Vazhuthacadu”, “Vazhthacadu” and “Vazuthacadu.” GJ Condor Marigold, his apartment, is written as “Mary Gold” in some places. Thiruvananthapuram was wrongly written as “Thiruvanthpuram” in one affidavit.

Tharoor’s office said the affidavit was prepared by a team of professionals comprising chartered accountants and legal experts and that Tharoor had nothing to do with it except putting his signature.

Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, Teeka Ram Meena said the Election Commission does not look for trivial mistakes in nominations and affidavits.