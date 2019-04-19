Latest NewsEntertainment

Sunny Deol reveals that actions has never troubled him

Apr 19, 2019
Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol who is also renowned for his skills in doing action scenes and action-packed films has said that doing fight sequences have always been easy for him.

“I have been a sports guy and have been easy with my action. Action has never troubled me. I enjoy doing it and plus the audience to likes me this way. (But) things have changed today in terms of action, there is technology to help you”, said the 62-year-old actor.

Sunny next plays a cop, trying to prevent a terrorist attack in director Behzad Khambata’s “Blank”. Blank”, which also stars Karan Kapadia, nephew of Dimple Kapadia, will release on May 3.

