Sunny Deol reveals that actions has never troubled him

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol who is also renowned for his skills in doing action scenes and action-packed films has said that doing fight sequences have always been easy for him.

“I have been a sports guy and have been easy with my action. Action has never troubled me. I enjoy doing it and plus the audience to likes me this way. (But) things have changed today in terms of action, there is technology to help you”, said the 62-year-old actor.

Sunny next plays a cop, trying to prevent a terrorist attack in director Behzad Khambata’s “Blank”. Blank”, which also stars Karan Kapadia, nephew of Dimple Kapadia, will release on May 3.