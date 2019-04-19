WATCH; The leaked video of Meizu and see how impressive it is

The Chinese super brand Meizu is all set to get introduced its latest flagship. The fastest smartphone will reach the market on April 23. Though the specifications and other details are not officially announced the details regarding the high-performance mobile phone is coming quick and fast. Ather the leaked information regarding its Bench Mark score there are the smartphone upgraders are eagerly waiting for the launch and it is in this condition that another leaked video of the phone has now shocked the internet.

The video shows how fast the handset is with its specifications

A report by GSMArena states that the leaked video has been posted by a Meizu engineer we see how impressive the handset actually is. The engineer who had previously leaked the AnTuTu benchmark scores now shows the handset opening 20 apps in a mere 99 seconds.The handset will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and under the hood, it will boast a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. For storage, there will be 128GB. The Meizu 16s comes with a dual rear camera configuration comprising of a 48MP primary Sony sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor. The front-facing camera is said to be a 20MP shooter.