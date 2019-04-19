Latest NewsIndia

‘Will Modi be back in power’; See Rajanikanth’s reply; Video

Apr 19, 2019, 07:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

South-Indian superstar Rajinikanth says that ‘everything will be known by May 23’. He was replied to a question by a media person about ‘whether Narendra Modi will be back in power?. He also revealed that if a bye-election is announced in Tamil Nadu he and his party will certainly contest.

The election for 39 Lok Sabha seats and bye-election for 18 assembly seats are over in the state. If the ruling AIADMK loses its assembly seats then the party will also lose the majority and the state will face an election to choose the government.

See the video: 

Thalaivar Rajinikanth Recent Pressmeet

Gepostet von Troll Haters Politics am Freitag, 19. April 2019

