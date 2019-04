The Aam Aadmi Party Kerala wing has decided to support the LDF party in Kerala.

The AAP party leader Somanath Bharathi have reported and confirmed the news regarding the same in a press conference where CPM party member Agam Nilothpal was present.

Somanath Bharathi has also asserted that the party will be expelling C R Neelakandan from the membership list for conducting a press conference without the knowledge of AAP officials