Actress Sri Reddy Says She Got Great Results For Removing her Clothes

Telugu actress Sri Reddy has always been in the middle of controversies and its almost like she doesn’t care about them. Earlier, she was in the news for stripping down publicly as a protest against the producers and other eminent faces of Telugu Film industry who sexually exploited many struggling actresses. Now the actress has opened up about her experience.

Sri Reddy revealed about the controversy saying that “I got a tremendous response for removing clothes.” Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) recently set up a committee of 25 members to efficiently investigate and examine the grave issue of sexual harassment in the Telugu film industry.

Thanking C.M She wrote, “Being a Hyderabadi Proud moment today..Thank u soooooooo much real hero kcr garu..my dream came true today..from mark of bit*h now you made me a heroine to this world..1 year of my pain gave the birth..g.o passed by government against sexual harrassment..for movie industry committee is forming soon on sexual harrassment..now got tremendous result for my removing clothes..main persons who made this true is sandya ,vasudha,sajaya,tej love u all..for this movement heart is “apoorva”..thank u every one, (sic).”