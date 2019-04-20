Amazon is now asking delivery drivers to take selfies with customers; here is why

According to the reports from The Verge, the largest online company has asserted that the company is now asking their door delivery boys to take selfies in a bid to reduce fraud cases.

The company using the facial recognition the company will verify the drier’s identity and will make sure who they say they are. The new alterations appeared on the Amazon Flex app to drivers, notifying them that they require clicking a selfie before continuing work.

By urging its drivers to take selfies, Amazon could help in preventing multiple people from sharing the same account. The initiative could highlight anyone who is technically unauthorized from delivering packages, such as criminals who are attempting to use Amazon Flex as an excuse to skulk in front of people’s homes.